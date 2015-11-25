Here's how to protect yourself from Black Friday scams

More than a quarter of UK and US-based online shoppers would proceed with a bargain purchase without first checking if the website is secure, a new survey has shown.

Moreover, shoppers in the US are more likely to put themselves at risk than those in the UK, with more than a third of US-based respondents admitting that they wouldn’t check the website’s security before purchasing. This is particularly worrying given that more than half of shoppers are expecting to use their credit or debit card to purchase goods this Black Friday weekend.

These are the results of a survey conducted by Opinion Matters on behalf of WhiteHat Security. The survey also found that a third of UK and US-based shoppers are not sure, or definitely do not know how to identify if a website is secure.

The retailers have a big part to play in website security. WhiteHat Security analysed retail websites between July and September 2015 and found that they are more likely to exhibit serious vulnerabilities compared to other industries. The most commonly occurring critical vulnerability classes for the retail industry were:

Insufficient Transport Layer Protection (with 64 per cent likelihood): When applications do not take measures to authenticate, encrypt, and protect sensitive network traffic, data such as payment card details and personal information can be left exposed and attackers may intercept and view the information.

Cross Site Scripting (with 57 per cent likelihood): Attackers can use a vulnerable website as a vehicle to deliver malicious instructions to a victim’s browser. This can lead to further attacks such as keylogging, impersonating the user, phishing and identity theft.

Information Leakage (with 54% likelihood): Insecure applications may reveal sensitive data that can be used by an attacker to exploit the target web application, its hosting network, or its users.

Brute Force (with 38 per cent likelihood): Most commonly targeting log-in credentials, brute force attacks can also be used to retrieve the session identifier of another user, enabling the attacker to retrieve personal information and perform actions on behalf of the user.

Cross Site Request Forgery (with 29 per cent likelihood): Using social engineering (such as sending a link via email or chat), attackers can trick users into submitting a request, such as transferring funds or changing their email address or password.

According to Jeremiah Grossman, founder at WhiteHat Security, there are a few simple tricks that can help shoppers stay safe online over the next few days: