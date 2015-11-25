SSE Enterprise significantly extends its fibre network

Another 33 BT exchanges have been added to the existing 13,700km, 232 Point of Presence (PoP) UK-wide fibre network, SSE Enterprise Telecoms has announced.

The addition is part of the phase two of Project Edge – Edge 2.

The deployment adds another 50,000 prime city centre business postcodes to the 200,000 introduced by phase one of Project Edge.

This latest initiative follows the original Project Edge network expansion announced in November 2013 that saw 54 new Exchange PoPs – many of which were in London – added to the SSE Enterprise Telecoms network. With the additional PoPs and by interconnecting with other leading fibre network service providers in the UK, as part of Edge Plus, SSE Enterprise Telecoms initiated full UK-wide coverage.

The Edge 2 initiative enables SSE Enterprise Telecoms’ customers to purchase additional Ethernet services directly. In doing so, customers benefit from SSE Enterprise Telecoms’ reputable delivery service wrap and highly resilient, extensive national network.

This latest network investment will see SSE Enterprise Telecoms’ fibre network extend to 33 BT exchanges in Aberdeen Denburn, Aylesbury, Birmingham Midland, Bolton, Bradford, Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Colchester, Darlington, Doncaster, Edinburgh Waverly, Farnborough, Glasgow Douglas, Gloucester, Harrogate, High Wycombe, Inverness, Ipswich, Leicester Montford, Lincoln, Loughborough, Maidstone, Newcastle, Norwich, Oldham, Oxford, Peterborough, Rochdale, Sheffield Attercliffe, Sheffield, Stockton, Wokingham and York.

In the first quarter of 2015 service provider revenues from the global Ethernet market grew by just 1.4 per cent year-over-year. Despite this, SSE Enterprise Telecoms experienced a 250 per cent increase in orders of its Ethernet services in the last 12 months, largely due to its investment in Project Edge and the Edge Plus services. That demand has indicated a clear need for broader connectivity and better service wraps.

SSE Enterprise Telecoms’ diverse Ethernet customer base includes SGN, Marston’s Telecoms, Azzurri, HighNet and the University of Law.