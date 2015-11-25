Post Deletion Stress Disorder is real, and you're probably suffering

Post Deletion Stress Disorder (PDSD) is real, people. A recent study, which asked 1,000 UK consumers about their digital device habits, has revealed that more than half of them (56 per cent) delete things from their devices to make room for something else, and then regret doing so.

The move is called Post Deletion Stress Disorder and, according to a press release from the study’s maker WD, is only set to continue.

WD, a Western Digital company, found that 7 per cent of people surveyed are running out of storage on their mobile devices on a daily basis, while 16 per cent are reaching full capacity at least weekly.

One in three (31 per cent) run out of storage capacity at least monthly.

We obviously need more selfie space.

WD says that when given a choice, consumers generally prefer to own content outright, rather than rent it. As a result, storage allocations on devices are being pushed with 77 per cent downloading an app to a mobile device at least monthly, and around one third (33 per cent) downloading a feature film to a mobile device this often.

Photographs were found to take up the most storage capacity across a range of consumer devices, (29 per cent within smartphones), while 44 per cent admit they ‘don’t know’ what content is taking up storage capacity on their devices.

Forty-four per cent said they were trying to make things work on a total of 64GB of storage. Despite 31 per cent saying their device reaches full capacity at some point only a third (33 per cent) of those with personal storage/back up technology, have invested in an external hard drive, connected via a cable.

Moreover, 2 per cent of those surveyed are using a paid cloud storage solution, and less than a fifth (16 per cent) are taking advantage of a free cloud storage service.