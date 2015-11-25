Security is as important as business flexibility, CIOs claim

Business professionals from the UK, France and Germany say security should be at least equally important, if not more important, than business flexibility.

Those are the results of the Pan-European survey into the current state of IT security, done by contextual security technologies provider Balabit.

According to the survey, 71 per cent of respondents said that security should be equally or more important than business flexibility. The same people were asked if they would take the risk of a potential security threat in order to achieve the biggest deal of their life. In this situation security just goes out of the window with 69 per cent of respondents saying they would take the risk, while only 31 per cent said they would not.

The survey looked at how organisations balance IT security and business flexibility; whether they choose to be more secure by implementing additional controls that might hinder productivity or prefer to have flexible business operations. It also looked at how a promising business opportunity changes the game.

Balabit asked 381 IT executives, CIO’s, CISO’s, auditors and other IT professionals including, but not limited to, the UK, France and Germany, about their thoughts on IT security and business flexibility.

In order to provide a healthy balance of IT security and business flexibility in practice, organisations require IT security solutions that do not impose onerous processes on users. When processes are bypassed by an insider, or indeed by someone that has gained fraudulent insider access, there is an escalated risk of privileged account misuse.

According to the latest Ponemon Institute Research criminal insiders cause the most data breaches. Because insider misuse cannot be spotted by existing control based security tools, a different approach is required.