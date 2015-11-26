Best of the Mediterranean fintech coming to London

Twenty-four innovative Fintech start-ups from across Europe including: Spain, Portugal, Italy, Israel and Greece will descend on London for a packed two-day programme.

The aim of the visit, led by UK Trade and Investment (UKTI), is to raise the profile of the UK Fintech sector, attract high value FDI to the UK, give the attending companies the opportunity to meet key contacts in the UK Fintech ecosystem, and to consider the UK as a core part of their growth strategy.

The range of companies cover emerging technologies such as: Blockchain technology, Robo-advising and Peer-to-Peer lending. They will have the chance to pitch their business to investors such as Google Ventures, Santander Innoventures and Firestartr.

The companies will spend a day at the Canary Wharf based Technology Accelerator - Level39, in partnership with ENTIQ, – a specialist global innovation and ecosystem enabler – where they will have the chance to pitch their services to UK and international investors. They will also have one-to-one mentoring meetings with established thought leaders in the field and engage with key sector contacts at a networking reception sponsored by Banco Santander. The following day will see them find out more around opportunities to set up in the UK: through talks held by UKTI Sector Specialists, London and Partners, Mazars and Bloomberg.

With an estimated £20bn turnover, the UK’s Fintech sector employs around 44,000 people. Last year, as Fintech investments in Europe grew 215 per cent to £97bn, the UK took the largest share of that investment with London alone securing 53 per cent of the funding.

Earlier this month, London Mayor, Boris Johnson, and Eileen Burbidge – the UK’s special Fintech envoy – visited Israel to strengthen the already close ties between countries’ two tech sectors.