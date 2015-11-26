Windows 10 might still be spying on you

Instead of removing a spying program from its operating systems, Microsoft has just renamed it and hoped nobody noticed.

Tweakhound, however, noticed and as you might suspect – people won’t be too happy about it.

Here’s what happened: This May, Microsoft has released a patch for Windows 10 and Windows 8.1 called KB3022345. The interesting scary thing about the patch is that it included a background tracking service called DiagTrack, or the Diagnostics Tracking Service. It was a service which gathered the user’s personal data, including “name, email address, preferences and interests; browsing, search and file history; phone call and SMS data; device configuration and sensor data; and application usage”, as Microsoft explained itself.

In recent Windows 10 builds, though, the program seemed to have disappeared – but it had not. Microsoft has instead just renamed it to “Connected User Experiences and Telemetry Service”. It has a much nicer ring to it than Diagnostics Tracking Service, right?

“It is this kind of overriding desire for control and a disregard for user choices which is harming Windows 10,” says Forbes journalist Gordon Kelly.

Tweakhound says the service should be disabled and not deleted. “Disable it via services,” he says. “In the screen shots below I ran sc delete. As the name implies this DELETES the service and may cause issues later. I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS. JUST DISABLE IT.”

You can disable the service by pressing Windows + R keys, typing services.msc, and pressing OK. After that, look for the “Connected User Experiences and Telemetry Service”, open it and press Stop.