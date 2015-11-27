Anonymous defaces ISIS website, leaves Viagra ads instead

A group associated with hacktivists Anonymous has found and defaced an ISIS propaganda website, the media reported on Friday. The content on the website was replaced by Viagra ads and a hilarious message to calm down.

The group called Ghost Sec, which defaced the site, said there was "Too much ISIS”, according to a news report by the Independent.

“Enhance your calm,” the full message read. “Too many people are into this ISIS-stuff. Please gaze upon this lovely ad so we can upgrade our infrastructure to give you ISIS content you all so desperately crave.”

The ads Anon served to ISIS supporters were those of antidepressant Prozac, and Viagra – a drug designed for men with erectile dysfunction.

After the November 13 terror attacks in Paris, in which more than 120 people were murdered and 300 wounded, Anonymous has issued something of a declaration of cyber-war, promising it will hunt ISIS-related websites and social media accounts.

It claims it has, so far, disabled more than 20,000 pro-ISIS accounts.

The terrorist organisation, on the other hand, has called Anonymous “idiots”. “The #Anonymous hackers threatened in new video release that they will carry out a major hack operation on the Islamic state (idiots). What they gonna hack?”

According to the Independent, the site was used to share and copy ISIS propaganda. It was created on the dark web, to avoid detection and being shut down.

Isis supporters have been attempting to publish sites on the dark web — a part of the internet made up of pages that are not publicly accessible and often require users to be using tools that provide anonymity.