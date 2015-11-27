The biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday threats for retailers

Security isn’t only being breached by the one threat; hundreds if not thousands of hackers are attacking companies simultaneously, which can cause a business’ IT infrastructure to collapse under pressure. Enterprises must ensure they have appropriate security in place, which can respond quickly and effectively to a diverse range of attacks.

As one person starts attacking a system, you’ll see other hackers joining in, enabling the initial hacker to breach the system. It’s these diversionary tactics that we’re beginning to see more often.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday present an ideal opportunity for attackers to strike; business’ IT systems become so overloaded with genuine requests that it’s easier for someone to breach security under the radar. Real customers are creating the diversion that hackers can exploit.

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are marketing ploys designed to dramatically increase sales, but they can prove detrimental if a lack of security is in place. The massively increased online traffic and onslaught of customers acts as a diversion, and hackers are able to attack with relative ease, remaining undetected.

Many large retailers have identified Cyber Monday as the ideal opportunity for someone to hit them hard, because all eyes are on sales and perhaps less so on their daily routine, which means security may be somewhat neglected.”

Steps businesses and retailers are taking to minimise impact

Businesses and retailers can combat attacks in a number of ways. For instance, by shrinking the trusted network, enterprises can limit the potential attack surface, removing as many endpoint devices from the trusted networks as possible, and re-allocating them into untrusted networking.

Micro-segmenting systems enables security boundaries around each service or device, and ensures that a breach can be isolated, contained and is easily identifiable – rather than it being open to the whole network.

This means that an attacker leveraging vulnerability on one device is not instantly provided access to all other devices in the same network. Systems now have the intelligence to quarantine that workload, thus preventing any further attacks on any other device.

Colin Prime Moore, chief technology officer at Ultima Business Solutions

Image source: Shutterstock/GlebStock