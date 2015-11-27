Black Friday deals spread to the enterprise

Consumers are not the only ones who will be saving big this Black Friday. Many Enterprise IT vendors have decided to offer up their products at a discounted price. Servers, desktop hypervisors, and tech books have been heavily discounted to entice businesses to participate in Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

On the hardware side of things, there are deals available from Dell, VMware, and Microsoft. Dell has lowered the price of its PowerEdge T110 II by 70 per cent bringing it down to $299. This server does not have an OS installed but it does contain a Core i3 processor with 4 GB of RAM. VMware has discounted its Fusion and Workstation desktop hypervisors. They are down by 30 to 40 per cent and are available on their online store. Microsoft also has a sale on their Surface Pro 3 and they are including a productivity boosting type cover in an attempt to lure in business buyers.

When it comes to education both Cisco Press and Microsoft Press are offering deals on their collections of books and eBooks. Video Training, simulators, practice tests, books and eBooks are all buy one save 35 per cent or buy two save 55 per cent from Cisco Press. Microsoft Press is offering the same deal on their books and eBooks.

While many business selling their products to the enterprise sector have decided to embrace Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Oracle is against it and believes that it is a trend that will soon come to an end. A staffer at Oracle named Brenna Johnson wrote a post entitled “Millennials Don't Buy Black Friday” on the company's blog.

