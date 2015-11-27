Huawei and Telefonica to help firms migrate to the Cloud

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei and integrated communication solutions for the B2B market firm Telefonica Business Solutions, have joined forces to promote the migration of traditional IT services to the cloud.

This agreement will help enterprises to migrate their servers to the cloud, allowing them to use computing, storage and backup services in Telefonica’s data centres with no infrastructure investment required and on a pay per use basis, the two companies said in a press release.

Huawei will deploy the Telefonica’s Open Cloud service based on OpenStack in eight Telefonica data centres, and Telefonica will use Huawei’s knowledge and experience on its public cloud service in the Chinese market.

The first countries where the service will be deployed are Brazil, Mexico and Chile during the first quarter of 2016 and in five additional locations later on also next year.

The agreement will give Telefonica access to the latest technology levering on the economies of scale enabled by a global provider such as Huawei, which together with competitive pricing will enhance Telefonica’s value proposition in the cloud services market while making easier for enterprise customers to securely move their data to the cloud. The services offered include virtual servers, storage and physical servers, also known as "baremetal".

The duo will also deploy a Cloud innovation centre that will allow the telco to further contribute to the OpenStack community, the technology that underpins the deployment of new cloud services.

"With this agreement Telefonica will be better positioned to serve the needs of thousands of enterprises that require an easily scalable platform in the cloud at a competitive cost and with full reliability and security,” said Juan Carlos Lopez-Vives, CEO Telefonica Business Solutions.