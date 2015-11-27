Raspberry Pi Zero nearly sold out in just 24 hours

The Raspberry Pi Zero has proven extremely popular with consumers, with nearly all units sold in the first 24 hours following launch.

In total, approximately 20,000 Pi Zeroes have been purchased, alongside almost every copy of the MagPi Magazine, which included a free version of the £4 device.

Eben Upton, the founder of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, says that the success of their single board computer continues to surprise him.

"You'd think we'd be used to it by now, but we're always amazed by the level of interest in new Raspberry Pi products," he told Wired. "Right now it appears that we've sold every individual Zero we made (that's roughly 20,000 units) and most of the 10,000 MagPi issues with cover-mounted units; people are scouring the country for the last few Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury and Smiths branches that haven't sold out."

Although the original Raspberry Pi’s budget price tag revolutionised the computing landscape with sales in excess of five million units, the Raspberry Pi Zero could be equally as impactful. For just $5 (£4 in the UK), consumers receive a Pi computer that is 40 per cent faster than the original Pi and comes with a mini-HDMI port, two micro-USB ports and measures just 65mm x 30mm x 5mm.

Upton says that the only drawback of the Pi Zero’s popularity is that a number have been bought simply to sell on for profit via online outlets like eBay. Some have already been purchased for nearly £50.

Consumers that aren’t prepared to pay over the odds, will have to wait for the Raspberry Pi Foundation to manufacture more units.