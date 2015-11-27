Windows 10 popularity steadily growing amongst users

The latest data from the Digital Analytics Program (DAP) reveals that Windows 10 is slowly, but surely, gaining traction with users.

According to ZDNet, Microsoft’s latest release has grown in popularity by 12.4 per cent, while other commonly used operating systems have declined.

However, the Redmond-based firm is well aware that it has a job on its hands to migrate users away from old favourites. Windows 7 is still the most popular operating system across computer users, making up 64.2 per cent of the market. 3.7 per cent are still using Windows XP (despite the security risk involved), while a small minority of users were continuing to use Windows Vista (2.3 per cent) and Windows 8 (1.7 per cent).

The second most popular operating system remains Windows 8.1, with 15.7 per cent of users refusing to upgrade. However, Microsoft will be pleased that this number is falling, down from 16.8 per cent since the first quarter of 2015.

Microsoft has made a concerted effort to entice users to migrate to Windows 10, but the software giant must convince those that see no reason to upgrade their OS if it is functioning adequately. This kind of inertia can be difficult to overcome, even with Microsoft offering a free upgrade to Windows 7 and 8 users, and introducing new features such as Cortana and Microsoft Edge. Consumers may also be waiting until Windows 10 gets over the teething problems that affect all new releases before making the switch.

The fact that Windows 10 usage is on the rise, however, will drive optimism that Microsoft’s new OS is an improvement on its predecessor. Many users were disappointed with Windows 8, leading them to stick with legacy systems. However, as support for older operating systems diminishes, security risks can increase for consumers and businesses.

