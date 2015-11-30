BT and HPE to offer a faster, more secure cloud service

British telecom company BT has announced today it is offering BT IP VPN customers direct connectivity to HPE Helion Managed Cloud Services.

With this service, it says it is giving its users more reliable and more secure access to cloud services.

According to the telecom’s press release, BT’s service uses HPE’s Rapid Connect capability to bypass the public internet when connecting to HPE Helion Managed Cloud Services.

BT’s direct connectivity to HPE Helion Managed Cloud Services via Rapid Connect is already available in Germany, France and the UK. This will be followed by additional connections at key business hubs around the world.

“Organisations understand the flexibility and agility that come with deployment of cloud services. To accelerate their deployment of cloud, they require secure and reliable access to data and applications whether they are hosted in private, public or hybrid clouds,” said Keith Langridge, Vice President, Connect Portfolio at BT Global Services. “We have already optimised our network to help customers take advantage of multiple cloud services through our Cloud Connect portfolio of services. By adding direct connectivity to HPE Helion through BT’s global network, customers will benefit from a solution that is consistent, secure and reliable, wherever they operate.”

HPE’s VP Eugene O’Callaghan said the new partnership will bring a “whole new level of confidence to global organisations”.

“Customers are looking to their cloud providers to deliver high performance, secure, reliable and high availability services in an evolving regulatory and threat landscape,” he said. “Our partnership to deliver these services with BT will bring a whole new level of confidence to global organisations.”