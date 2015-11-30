Rethinking self-service to improve the customer experience

The “self-service” concept is nothing new. In fact, consumer-world self-service is older than many of us, whether you want to look to the introduction of self-service supermarkets circa 1930 or, from a technology self-service perspective, automated teller machines (ATMs) in 1967.

With the introduction of self-service, companies have always talked themselves through the aims of achieving both cost savings and customer experience improvements. This kind of implementation was the proverbial win-win for both service providers and customers.

In the world of corporate IT, however, many companies sadly still struggle with low employee-adoption levels for their self-service projects. This lack of uptake leads to the inability to realise the anticipated benefits – after all, if self-service isn’t being used then how can it deliver the projected return on investment?

So what is going wrong with corporate IT self-service?

With hindsight it’s easy to see how the early adopters looked at the technology they were able to bring in and followed the maxim of Field of Dreams – “build it and they will come.” However, this initial approach for implementing self-service hasn’t worked for the wider end-user populations within enterprises. Today, many IT departments are now revisiting self-service with an emphasis on consumer-like usability and improved service delivery.

Rethinking self-service makes sense given the advancement of consumer-world online shopping, support and service capabilities that have been developed and honed over time. What the B2C e-commerce companies have proven is that human interactions can be replaced by cheaper and better technology interactions if approached from a human-need perspective rather than a technology-capability approach. By concentrating on user experience first, it’s possible to deliver those much-needed cost savings as a by-product of better customer experience.

Isaac Newton is said to have written, “If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” His point is very true for self-service success. For teams looking at their existing self-service implementations, or at bringing new self-service capabilities into being, it’s important to learn from others. No new IT self-service initiative should be making the same mistakes as those that have come before.

The self-service benefits are still there to be reaped – cost savings, reducing service desk workloads, better prioritisation and quicker resolution of issues and requests, and keeping up with consumer-world capabilities and the resulting employee expectations. However, these can only be delivered if the self-service capability is actually used. You don’t need to be an organisational change expert to realise that the self-service capability needs to deliver benefits for end users as much as the IT organisation in order to be a success.

5 tips for self-service success

View and deliver self-service as a capability, not a technology. While the corporate IT organisation might see self-service as a mix of self-service applications, compute, storage, and networking, those who use it want the service itself. Through this service they can access help, information, or more in-depth support, regardless of the device they are using or where they are requesting help from.

While the corporate IT organisation might see self-service as a mix of self-service applications, compute, storage, and networking, those who use it want the service itself. Through this service they can access help, information, or more in-depth support, regardless of the device they are using or where they are requesting help from. Ensure that any self-help knowledge base is sufficiently and correctly populated. If the right knowledge articles can’t be found, understood, and then used for self-help then there might as well be no knowledge articles. It’s therefore important to keep updating this knowledge base so that end users can help themselves.

If the right knowledge articles can’t be found, understood, and then used for self-help then there might as well be no knowledge articles. It’s therefore important to keep updating this knowledge base so that end users can help themselves. Recognise the difference between a great UI and a great UX. A big part of self-service success is user experience (UX). If end users find self-service capabilities intuitive and easy to use then they will most likely use them again. UX builds on a pleasant UI to ensure that every user touch point is optimised for the best possible experience. This is equally applicable to mobile apps as it is to online self-service portals.

A big part of self-service success is user experience (UX). If end users find self-service capabilities intuitive and easy to use then they will most likely use them again. UX builds on a pleasant UI to ensure that every user touch point is optimised for the best possible experience. This is equally applicable to mobile apps as it is to online self-service portals. Exploit existing corporate automation capabilities. Many of the big-ticket financial benefits from self-service are tied into the use of workflow and automation. Thus self-service initiatives should piggyback on any wider corporate IT automation strategy, seeking out existing technologies and IT skills that could be reapplied to self-service scenarios.

Many of the big-ticket financial benefits from self-service are tied into the use of workflow and automation. Thus self-service initiatives should piggyback on any wider corporate IT automation strategy, seeking out existing technologies and IT skills that could be reapplied to self-service scenarios. Offer a choice of access and communication channels. Self-service isn’t going to be the best solution for end users all of the time. Firstly, some IT issues require a response that’s more immediate than end users can receive from self-service. Secondly, individuals have personal preferences for support access and communication channels. Thirdly, self-service might not be suitable for some business roles.

Self-service success is ultimately about customer experience. A good or great experience will help the project be successful, while a poor experience will alienate end users and prevent their return, thus making any projected self-service ROI a pipedream.

It is therefore worth rethinking your approach to self-service. Aiming for cost savings will most likely fail to deliver an acceptable customer experience and thus diminish the available ROI, but aiming for a better customer experience stands you in good stead to deliver on this goal as well as achieving significant cost savings.

Simon Johnson, Director of Operations EMEA at Freshdesk

Image source: Shutterstock/michaeljung