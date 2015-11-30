The British Monarchy is looking for an IT security expert and, as you might imagine, it’s paying solid money for the position.

At the official website of the British Monarchy, a job advert appeared recently, saying the Private Secretary’s Office is looking for an IT security expert. The recruitment type is stated as permanent.

“The Information Assurance team ensures the Royal Household's information is securely and correctly maintained, from the Royal Archives to the latest IT systems,” it says in the job description.

“Your challenge will be to ensure information meets the operational needs of the working Household, as well as all accountability requirements and archival purposes. Every day you will be visible across the organisation, advising colleagues and embedding a growing culture of awareness.”

The right candidate will help to anticipate and assess the information and cyber security risks, as well as help to scale large projects across the organisation. He/she will also need to provide training and “proactively ensure information risk is considered in infrastructure and system changes, projects and third party services”.

The right candidate must have relevant qualification in either information management, records management or information security. He/she must also 'll be knowledgeable when it comes to best practice in managing information security and IT risk, including business analysis and cyber security, preferably with experience of ITIL and ISO27001 processes.

Project management experience based on Prince2 or APMP will be considered a big advantage.

All those interested can apply on this link. The deadline is December 10.