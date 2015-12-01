CMA to review law compliance in cloud storage

The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) is today launching a review of compliance with consumer law in the cloud storage sector, after hearing of consumer concerns about price and service changes for cloud storage.

In a press release announcing the review, the CMA said it has heard about consumers being surprised by significant price increases and by reductions to unlimited storage capacity deals after contracts have been agreed. The CMA is also aware of concerns about the loss or deletion of some consumers’ data.

The CMA’s review will assess how widespread these practices are, whether they breach consumer law and how they are affecting consumers, the institution said in the press release.

The review is open for responses until 15 January 2016, with the CMA wanting to hear from businesses about their practices and from consumers and industry experts about their experiences.

Cloud storage is used by a growing number of UK consumers to store photographs, music and documents. It is estimated that 40 per cent of UK adults use cloud storage services.

“Cloud storage is a dynamic and growing sector which is already highly valued by consumers,” said Nisha Arora, CMA Senior Director, Consumer.

“We want to hear from business, interested organisations and consumers about their experiences, to assess whether companies understand and comply with consumer law and whether cloud storage services are working well for consumers as a result. “If our review finds breaches of consumer protection laws we will take further action to address these which could include enforcement action using our consumer law powers, seeking voluntary change from the sector or providing guidance to business or consumers.”