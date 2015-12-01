HR teams are going crazy over employee forms

Human resource teams consider themselves the most ignored people in the business, and now they have written proof of that idea. According to a new research from Adobe, HR teams are going bonkers over employee forms.

As it turns out, 78 per cent of HR managers are left frustrated by managing employee forms. The biggest annoyances are having to chase people to sign and return forms (42 per cent), managers and employees holding on to documents (31 per cent) and forms getting lost (24 per cent).

Only a quarter of those surveyed believe that employees pay most attention to HR compared to direct managers (70 per cent), colleagues (44 per cent), office management (41 per cent) and finance (37 per cent).

HR teams believe employees stall signing because they can’t be bothered (40 per cent), it’s not a priority (35 per cent) and they forget about it (31 per cent). Contract fear is also slowing down HR processes, as a quarter agree that employees stall signing so they are not legally bound by the terms and conditions.

Tracking documents remains one of the biggest headaches for HR teams. Of those surveyed, the top excuse heard from employees to avoid returning documents was ‘I haven’t seen your email’. In addition, nearly half (46 per cent) of HR managers say they need to chase more than once for a form to be returned. Many will go to extreme lengths to overcome this document disdain, with 12 per cent saying they often resort to incentivising employees.

Despite these challenges, only 30 per cent of HR managers say they have used a digital document solution to simplify or speed up HR processes, and 31 per cent of HR managers say they do not have complete visibility of where HR forms are in the whole signing process.