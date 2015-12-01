HPE Discover 2015 live blog

Discover 2015, Hewlett Packard Enterprise's largest technology event, is kicking off in London today for three days of enterprise IT goodness at the ExCel Centre.

Fresh from its recent split from HP into two separate companies, the event will give customers and partners the chance to see what the future looks like for HPE and hear from top executives including President and CEO Meg Whitman.

Several members of HPE's leadership team will also be taking keynote sessions. Other speakers include: Thomas Hansen, global vice president of sales and channel at Dropbox; Darren Pulsipher, enterprise solutions architect at Intel and Jarno Van Hurne, vice president of product marketing at Exact.

HPE has identified eleven reasons to attend Discover 2015, which include learning how to transform your IT, witnessing the power of innovation, taking a "sneak peek" at tomorrow's technologies and finding answers to the biggest business and IT challenges. That's quite a claim.

There are also four transformation areas that will be highlighted: Transform to a hybrid infrastructure, protect your digital enterprise, empower the data-driven enterprise and enable workplace productivity. For a closer look at all of these check out the event's website.

Over 10,000 IT leaders are expected to attend Discover 2015 and ITProPortal will be right there with them covering the whole thing live, so be sure to check back here for all the updates over the next few days.

02 December

On that bombshell, the keynote comes to a close. Time to go and see who I can hassle on the expo floor

HPE's four transformation areas will continue to evolve as well

"The world of technology, as you know, never ever stops evolving"

"We're working on new technology to reinvent security from the ground up"

The proof is in the pudding: Intrusion detection is down to 11.8 minutes

"HPE is the only company in the world that has all of this combined capability." Big claim

This involves a large emphasis on threat intelligence and analytics to predict attacks

But detect and respond is where it's at, as there is "the most opportunity for improvement"

15:05

In recover, HPE "safeguards the continuity of your business"

"You need to make sure you're securing the lifeblood of your organisation: Your data"

"Many applications aren't designed for today's threat profile"

"It's not a matter of 'it' it's a matter of 'when' a breach will occur"

Three areas of focus: Protect, detect and respond, and recover

"We help you broaden your focus from defensive to being offensive"

On average, it takes 46 days to remove an attacker

Vulnerabilities have increased by 10 times in the last 5 years

"Effective protection requires insight into the motivations behind attacks"

"Every day we see how the bad guys are growing up and we need to get smarter"

Apparently 61 per cent of enterprises can't keep up with the huge amount of security solutions

"The biggest problem with data is security"

We're moving onto security now with Mike Nefkins

"It's all about driving those business outcomes"

"BlaBlaCar and HPE working together to change the way people travel"

14:50

BlaBlaCar was mentioned yesterday and it's getting another run out now

Having a "data outward view" is now vital

It's all about optimising the user experience and quickly responding to issues

It's called AppPulse Mobile, powered by Vertica

Mobile devices and apps play a big part and we're seeing a demo now about a new solution designed to develop better apps

14:43

And we have some new solutions, including new Aruba Sensors and HPE Edgeline Systems

"What's going to matter here is the infrastructure you build around it"

Talking about IoT - "This is real, it's happening now"

"Structured in format and vast in quantity"

Machine data "is the structured information that is coming out of the Internet of Things"

Robert is bigging up HPE Vertica

"We want you to get more value out of the data you have"

It's a 3 step process: Discover the value of your data, building your data-centric foundation anddelivering business-centric outcomes

14:33

"What's going to define the distruptors of the future is their ability to use data"

OK back to the serious stuff, with Robert Youngjohns (great name) talking about digital transformation

Meg was just on the phone with Liam Neeson from Taken, and casually walking away from an explosion with Wolverine from X-Men

This is amazing

We're watching a new trailer that fox has made for HPE, which is classically American and has transformed Meg into a movie star

Oh apparently there's going to be a new Avatar film

"We're excited to continue working together and push the boundaries of HPE's technology"

So Jim, why HPE? "Basically, we trust you to get the job done and we always have"

But it's OK, HPE's private cloud has saved the day

"Security is missions critical"

On to security - "Protecting our content has always been a top priority"

Social media has also played its part, establishing a connection with the consumer throughout a whole franchise

And technology has changed all aspects of the film industry, such as marketing, editing and distribution

And the Life of Pi, where the tiger (spoiler alert) was totally animated

We're hearing about Avatar, which I'm sure you've all seen. The movie took around 5 years to create and was only possible because of the advancement of technology

"There's no longer any limitation on imagination or creativity"

Jim Gianopulos, CEO of Fox Filmed Entertainment has arrived to talk about how technology has transformed the film industry

Data needs to be "in the right hands, in the right application at the right time"

Big data and security are "inextricably linked in every enterprise"

OK, we are underway with Meg Whitman

I'm watching a live stream in a separate room today rather than being in the auditorium. Still waiting for it to fill up here

I'm hearing the focus of this session will be on protecting your digital enterprise, so security all the way

That's Meg Whitman, Martin Fink, Robert Youngjohns and Mike Nefkens

13:36

So, today's keynote session will be starting at 2pm and these are the people who will be taking to stage

Customers and partners have bought into the change and apparently the HPE employees are equally as positive

HPE is also very proud to have its 're-birth' in the UK

And that all links back to the third transformation area - Empowering the data driven organisation

"Using data effectively, in the right place at the right time"

So HPE is offering analytics services in operations, business services and security, to name a few

Reaching a "proactive,preemptive position" to predict problems before they happn

We're taking a quick focus on analytics now, which is "very much front and centre of people's minds"

"The ability to focus on the right things and align the whole organisation around that will be the most powerful thing we do as a company over the next 12 months"

"It is the whole of HPE that is the solution" - Highlighting how different departments are working together

Everyone's feeling very positive about the future of HPE

"We should think differently, we should collaborate differently, dress differently"

Partnering, innovation and bias for action - HPE's three main values

"It feels like we're now absolutely delivering on our strategy and the feedback has been really positive"

HPE saw growth in all segments in the last quarter - "We feel good about the market and about our positioning and some of the wins we're seeing in our transformation areas"

I'm in a roundtable discussion at the moment with a host of HPE execs

And also this awesome looking simulator, which I'm currently waiting in line for

Driving efficiency and safety is increased through "bidirectional communication of data and automatic configuration of the car"

An Internet of Things connected car, which uses Swarm Intelligence and Analytics

We've got wind turbines in the 'empower' section

There are some very cool things going on here today

I'll make sure to get some more pictures

We don't actually have anything scheduled until about 11.30, so it gives me a chance to go and have a closer look at what's happening on the expo floor

Good morning everyone and welcome to day two of Discover 2015

01 December

Here's a picture of the expo floor from earlier today, just to prove that I was there

sorry to keep you in suspense like this but all will be revealed tomorrow

So we've had mentions about the potential of the IoT market, infrastructure challenges and security implications

So yep, everything being spoken about now can't be published until tomorrow, but there will be a Q&A soon so that might be more fruitful

All I can tell you right now is that there will be an announcement tomorrow, so keep an eye out for that on ITProPortal

The IoT spreads across all of HPE's transformation areas

Again, this has an embargo until later this evening so I'm not sure how much I'll be able to tell you but we'll see what happens

My last assignment of the day is an IoT conference, which will be starting shortly

That's everything for today's keynote, lets see what else is going on

Under Armour is growing at 20 per cent per quarter and HPE is helping support that growth

And the third example is sports brand Under Armour, the first new customer since HPE was formed

With over 94,000 employees based all over the world, some on oil rigs, improving productivity can have a huge effect

The next example is Shell, of which HPE has been a long time partner

RBS wanted to improve workplace productivity, specifically in digital cheque processing

We're going to get three customer examples, the first one being the Royal Bank of Scotland

The modern workplace is "wherever your employees and your customers are"

OK, John Hinshaw is back on stage now

Short and sweet from Satya there, but nice of him to spare the time for little old HPE

Some talk about Windows 10 and Office 365

Satya Nadella is live on a video link now, here's a bit of a twist

Which was glossed over pretty quickly, we'll have to do our own research into that

Another announcement: Cloud Service Broker solutions

"It bridges the traditional and the idea economies"

HPE Synergy is "your infrastructure's code"

"Synergy is 100 per cent programmable, allowing continuous development"

15:16

"The world's first true composable infrastructure"

So, customers are dealing with two different worlds: Traditional apps (functionality) and cloud apps (speed and agility)

Ric Lewis, GM of HPE's converged datacentre organisation is taking over to talk more about HPE Synergy

And he have an announcement: HPE Synergy - "A complete system where all the components can be managed as one"

The video was basically talking about how Philips have moved to the cloud to enable them to make the most of the data they collect on patients, allowing them to provide a higher standard of care

Time for another video, this time about Phillips healthcare

HPE defines over 1 million applications

Companies need to identify their business requirements, rationalise apps and data needs and then set infrastructure requirements

And there are three steps to do this: Define, power, optimise

"The key is finding the right mix for your organisation"

"We are the leader in helping you optimise your workloads"

Some survey stats for you: 72 per cent of respondents said cloud will be their primary destination over the next 2 years

"It is clear hybrid infrastructure is the new reality"

We're back to talking about the hybrid infrastructure now and "it all starts with apps and data"

"We're the only company that brings services, hardware and software together for you"

That's John done, all eyes turn to Mike

John doesn't think there are enough individuals with the right skills in government

"We are doing some of the most difficult things in the UK government and we need some of the best companies to help us"

Mentions of G-Cloud and the D5 initiative

"I'm very keen that our technology team continues to play its part on the world stage"

"The UK is playing its part on the global stage"

John's talking about Government as a Platform and the governments digital transformation

and he's being joined by John Manzoni, chief executive of the UK civil services

The UK is a "world leader in digital transformation"

Mike Nefkens, General manager of enterprise services is on the stage now

Which brings us nicely onto number four: Empowering the data-driven enterprise

"There's tons of data that has to be processes to help us make better decisions"

Number three: Enable workplace productivity - Empower employees and customers to create better outcomes

"We will pool our knowledge to help you find out where you are vulnerable"

"We have the best hardware and software solutions to help you think about your security"

Number two: Protecting your digital enterprise - Protecting the interactions between users apps and data

"We believe that HPE is the best suited company to partner with in that hybrid infrastructure journey"

"Your environment is very hybrid these days"

Number 1: Transforming to a hybrid infrastructure - Changing how businesses buy and consumer IT

On to HPE's four transformation areas: Transform, Protect, Enable and Empower with John Hinshaw, EVP and chief customer officer at HPE

"While some of our competitors decided to get larger and more complex, we decided to get smaller, more agile and more flexible"

"You have to be able to take advantage of cloud, apps, big data, mobile and security"

"Even with great ideas and the great technology available, time is both your greatest enemy and your biggest opportunity"

In this ideas economy, Peter gives the examples of Uber, Air BnB and BlaBlaCar

"Today, an entrepreneur with a good idea has access to all the same IT infrastructure as a Fortune 500 company"

"The ability to turn an idea into a new product or capability has never been easier. Easier for you and easier for your competitors"

"Meg is right, our world is changing fast. We're witnessing a time of huge disruption"

Peter Ryan, SVP of HPE has taken over from Meg now

"In the new style of business, speed really is what it's all about"

"This new style of business demands a new style of IT"

"I'm confident that you will find the new HPE more focused on your needs"

"Speed is the differentiator between companies that succeed and companies that fail"

A quick video now on the HP and HPE split

"That's why we decided to take on the enormous task of splitting HP into two companies"

"Business and IT are moving faster than ever"

"We're stronger, more agile, more innovative and better positioned to transform your business"

"One thing that never changes is the importance of our relationship with you"

"Its been a whirlwind month since we introduced HPE"

"I'm so glad that so many of you could make it here for this historic event"

But enough of that, CEO of HPE Meg Whitman is on the stage

I don't know about everyone else but I'm feeling pretty pumped right now

with words such as 'hybrid' and 'transform' flashing up on big screens

We've got a live orchestra on stage playing some very rousing music to get us started

Not a bad view:

Right then, it's nearly keynote time

The keynote starts at 2pm so I'm going to go and have a wander around the expo floor until then

So there you have it, a quick look into some security trends for 2016

In conclusion:"I'd suggest that staying vigilant is the best thing that you can do"

"You should actively be trying to build up a network of people who can help you"

"You can't invest enough to be 100 per cent secure. It will become too costly or too disruptive"

"It's worth thinking about the data sources and how you store it, where you store it etc"

Trend four: The Internet of Things - "It could have as big an impact as mobile"

The two big questions are whether it's appropriate and whether it's technically possible

Obviously there are some big problems with this, although it's not likely to actually happen

Trend three: Regulation again - Lawful access to encryption

We need to be better prepared for the breach - detecting when you have a problem and having an idea of the scope early on

Trend two: Regulation - Companies will struggle to cope with disclosure

The speaker refers to the recent Paris attacks and the efforts being made by hacking group Anonymous.

Trend One: Hackers' motivations will change. Attacks will become more destructive and more politically motivated

Remember, just because something has worked well up until now, it doesn't mean it's secure

OK, we've had a look back, now a look forward. The simple answer for security trends: "Whatever can do wrong will do wrong and whatever has already gone wrong will go wrong again"

BlackBerry took a stand on this yesterday

Next trend: Increased privacy pressure e.g. the Safe Harbour ruling and governments wanting access to encryption

An example was the breach of the US Office of Personal Management, where 18 million records were viewed by hackers

Hackers can go several levels down the supply chain to get into the system they're after

On to something which "came out big in the last year" - The compromised supply chain

On to open source vulnerability now, which should "continue to be on our watch list"

"Mobile is and will probably continue to be an issue"

Apparently there are thousands of new Android malware samples appearing daily

We're having a look back at this year's major mobile exploits, such as malware infecting the Apple and Android stores

Another is that, as the way we do business changes, so will the types of attacks that businesses need to defend against

One trend is that regulations will have more of an effect

I've just dropped into a talk on security trends for the future

OK that's the first session done, be sure to check back later for more updates

This is really interesting, it's such a shame I can't tell you about it...

The presentations have finished and we're on to a Q&A now.

Hold your horses, she's also talking about today's announcement. Back to the kettle you go

Another change on stage, Sita Lowman from HPE Enterprise Services has taken over now

Go make yourselves a cup of tea and I'll update you when I can

And this, I believe, is moving into the stuff that I can't talk about now

"Over the last couple of years we've deeply embraced open source"

Garth - "We do have a very shared world view when it comes to hybrid"

"Both HPE and Microsoft view the industry very similarly"

Garth Fort, GM of cloud and enterprise at Microsoft has joined Bill on the stage now

"Hybrid management is an area that the industry is going to desperately need"

"The ability to really manage and optimise work across hybrid cloud is part of our investment"

We're delving a bit deeper into Helion now, a few technical details and partnerships highlighted by Bill

Off premise products: Helion Virtual Private Cloud, Helion Managed Private Cloud and Helion Network

On premise consists of: Helion OpenStack, Delion Dev Platform, Helion Eucalyptus and Helion CloudSystem

"We're one of the leaders in the OpenStack community"

"We'll have combinations of services to help customers get done whatever they're trying to do"

"It's not one size fits all" - companies looking to move to cloud need to identify the right mix of products/services for them

"Cloud computing is becoming synonymous with IT and there is now one vender that can own the cloud"

"Transforming business requirements into cloud requirements"

"We have to help customers from an end-to-end portfolio point of view"

Some new research by HPE shows that most spending over the next two years will be going into the private cloud

Building applications in the cloud allows organisations to "scale horizontally"

Companies are usually starting with virtualisation, followed by automation to take basic jobs away from employees

Enterprises are now saying they want to use cloud across the board, not just for specific products or departments

On the other hand: "Enterprises have to deal with a variety of constraints"

"The first wave of cloud computing was heavily adopted by startups and small companies"

"We here the word hybrid a lot in the industry"

He'll be talking about HPE's cloud strategy and the idea of hybrid transformation

Bill, Hilf, SVP and GM for HPE Cloud is speaking, I'm sure I can tell you that

Not ideal for a live blog..

And I've just been told that the information in this press conference is under embargo until this afternoon, so I'm not actually sure how much I'll be able to share with you now

First up we've got ourselves a press conference to talk about cloud computing

We've got a pretty packed schedule, with a keynote session taking place this afternoon and some breakout sessions either side

As you can see, everyone's hard at work in the press room:

The event with the tagline "accelerating next"

09:22

Good morning everyone and welcome to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Discover 2015