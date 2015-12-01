Many businesses have fear of the cloud

When it comes to migrating to the cloud, 65 per cent of companies are concerned with security, a new survey by Netwrix has unveiled.

Moreover, 40 per cent worry about the loss of physical control over data in the cloud. In particular, 69 per cent of companies fear migration will increase the risk of unauthorised access, while 43 per cent worry about account hijacking.

Netwrix today released the results of its global 2015 Cloud Security Survey that show when it comes to migrating to the cloud, 65 per cent of companies are concerned with security and 40 per cent worry about their loss of physical control over data. In particular, 69 per cent of companies are afraid that migration to the cloud will increase the risks of unauthorised access, while 43 per cent worry about account hijacking.

Netwrix surveyed more than 600 IT professionals worldwide, representing technology, manufacturing, government, healthcare, finance, education and other industries, to answer questions about cloud security, expectations from providers and measures being taken to ensure data security. The full survey can be found on this link (PDF).

Other key survey findings show that:

A hybrid cloud deployment model is preferred by 44 per cent of respondents as they transition from an on-premise infrastructure to a cloud-based model. Private clouds attract 37 per cent of organisations prepared to invest in additional security.

Companies that are migrating, plan to enforce internal security policies: 56 per cent plan to improve identity and authentication management; 51 per cent will utilise encryption; and around 45 per cent of medium and large enterprises plan to establish auditing of changes and user activity.

Overall, 13 per cent of organisations reject the idea of adopting the technology in the near future. However, 30 per cent of them are ready to reconsider their decision as soon as cloud security mechanisms are improved.

Some 30 per cent of organisations already take advantage of improved cloud security, while more than 40 per cent of organisations are ready to invest in additional security guarantees, if offered.

Overall, 71 per cent of enterprises perceive continuous auditing of cloud infrastructure as a very important part of security guarantees to ensure data integrity in the cloud.