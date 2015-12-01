The benefits of disaster recovery in the cloud

As more systems are moving to the cloud it's leading to an evolution in requirements for disaster recovery.

Irish IT solutions company ERS Computer Solutions has produced an infographic looking at how companies can benefit from disaster recovery in the cloud.

It looks at the cost of downtime in various industries, as well as its most common causes. It also reveals that 59 per cent of companies say they choose cloud backups for cost reasons, 52 per cent cite ease of use and 48 per cent compatibility.

Cloud users are able to recover more quickly from disasters though, with 20 per cent able to be back up and running in a couple of hours, compared to only nine per cent of non-cloud users.

There's much more, including issues to consider before adoption cloud-based recovery and what questions to ask providers, in the full graphic below.

Photo Credit: Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock