VTech's Learning Lodge hacked, user data stolen

App store database Learning Lodge, which is a part of the global electronic learning products supplier VTech, got hacked and some five million user accounts were compromised.

The company said in a press release that the data breach occurred on November 14, but added that no financial data, such as credit card information, was compromised.

The hackers did, however, get their hands on names, email addresses, passwords, secret questions and answers for password retrieval, IP addresses, mailing addresses and download history.

In addition, the database also stores kids’ information including name, genders and birthdates, the company said.

VTech also said the database had no “personal identification data” such as ID card numbers, Social Security numbers or driving license numbers. It has reached out to every account holder in the database, via email, to alert them of this data breach and the potential exposure of their account data.

“We are committed to protecting our customer information and their privacy, to ensure against any such incidents in the future,” the company said in the press release. “Our Privacy Statement can be found on our website here. The investigation continues as we look at additional ways to strengthen the security of all on-line services provided by VTech. We will provide further updates as appropriate in the future. “

For all those fearing their data might have been stolen and have further inquiries, they can use one of these email addresses for contact: