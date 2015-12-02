Analytics, cloud security and CISO respect: Predictions for 2016

2016 will be the year of cloud security and ROI, a year when CISOs finally get the recognition they deserve, and the year that Europe and the US make up or break up when it comes to data privacy.

This is according to Yorgen Edholm, CEO & President of Accellion, a company providing secure, enterprise mobile file sharing and collaboration solutions. See his full list of predictions below:

Analytics and automation everywhere!

The industrial sector is the poster child for effectively leveraging big data through analytics and automation, and in 2016 this trend is finally going to hit the enterprise. Big data is currently used for things such as anomaly detection and network monitoring already, but we are on the cusp of day-to-day decision-making driven by analytics.

For example, human involvement in data management and storage will decline. Things that previously required IT, such as access privilege settings, and rules governing data sharing will be automatically applied to content based on contextual clues present in the file content.

Cloud security will balance cloud ROI in decision making

Businesses are finally recognising the ROI gains of using a public cloud for non-critical content storage don’t have to be discarded in order to retain the security / compliance benefits offered by on-premise and private solutions. 2016 will be the year of cloud security AND cloud ROI.

CISOs will finally get the respect of the board of directors

It has been a long time coming, but with the record-breaking breaches seen in 2015, is shaping up to be the year CISOs finally get some well-deserved respect from stakeholders. Fiscally minded boards have finally realised that IP theft and reputation damages caused by cyber attacks are now essential business considerations, helping to justify investments in the defensive measures begged for by CISOs.

Expect more national regulations and standards for privacy and international file-sharing

Countries are increasingly looking for geographic ownership of citizens’ data, in much the same way corporations demand control of highly-sensitive information. We will see more nations taking action similar to the EU when they overthrew Safe Harbour, because not only does geographic ownership preserve privacy, it also offers an economic opportunity for local firms.

First enterprise data breach caused by a wearable device

With the emergence of wearables in the enterprise, 2016 stands to be the year of the first breach, or network intrusion, caused by a wrist-bound device. Until now wearable’s integration and reliance on a user’s smartphone has offered a layer of defense, creating a buffer between the device and the network.

But as more wearables gain standalone Internet access, which is already beginning, employees with things like smart watches are going to be weakest link in the security ecosystem.

