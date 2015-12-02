How important is information governance for the average firm?

More than half (51 per cent) of organisations have had data-related incidents in the past 12 months, including 16 per cent suffering a data breach, according to new AIIM research launched today.

The new report is entitled “Information Governance – too important for humans”, was taken using a web-based tool by 398 individual members of the AIIM community and was done in September this year.

It revealed that 45 per cent of respondents feel a lack of information governance (IG) leaves their organisation wide open to litigation and data protection risks. Furthermore, 41 per cent of respondents admit that their email management is ‘chaotic’ and 22 per cent are reporting a negative financial impact from cases around electronic records.

However, IG has never had more interest in it, mostly because of the severity and frequency of data incidents reported in the research. For 28 per cent of organisations, IG is very high on the senior management agenda and more than half (53 per cent) have recently launched new IG initiatives.

The ever-growing amount of data has led to a renewed acknowledgement that using automation is essential for IG, with 60 per cent of respondents agreeing that automation is the only way to keep up with the volumes of electronic content, while 21 per cent are already using automated declaration or classification of records.

Although cloud-based content and mobile access are by no means new initiatives for most organisations, this is yet to be reflected in many IG policies. Information retention, access security and data protection are covered by most respondents’ IG policies, but only 47 per cent cover mobile access and mobile devices, including BYOD (39 per cent). Only 36 per cent have specific policies for cloud-based content sharing, while 57 per cent say senior management are only interested when things go wrong.

Enforcing the IG policy once created was named the biggest issue for 41 per cent of respondents. Getting the right people interested and involved, particularly senior management, is the next issue (39 per cent).