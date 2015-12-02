Microsoft and HPE join forces, offer advanced hybrid cloud

The love story between Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been formalised through an official Microsoft press release announcing the deal.

According to the press release published on the Microsoft Newsroom, the two will be partnering in the hybrid cloud space, with Azure becoming HPE’s “preferred cloud alternative” and HPE becoming a Microsoft “preferred” cloud services provider for consulting and other services.

The partnership centres around Azure, HPE’s infrastructure and services offerings, and some new programs that should bring some enhanced cloud services to Microsoft and HP customers.

There are three primary areas on which the partnership will focus: Product Integration and Collaboration, Extended Support and Services to Simplify Cloud and Partner Program Collaboration.

For the first one, HPE and Microsoft are introducing the first hyper-converged system with true hybrid cloud capabilities, the HPE Hyper-Converged 250 for Microsoft Cloud Platform System Standard. The jointly engineered solution brings Azure services to customers’ datacenters, the two companies sad, empowering users to choose where and how they want to leverage the cloud.

The Extended Support and Services to Simplify Cloud means the duo will create HPE Azure Centres of Excellence in Palo Alto and Houston.

To top things off, Microsoft will join the HPE Composable Infrastructure Partner Program to accelerate innovation for the next-generation infrastructure and advance the automation and integration of Microsoft System Center and HPE OneView orchestration tools with today’s infrastructure.

Through the deal, Microsoft has one again reaffirmed its “cloud-first, mobile-first” strategy, and knowing who the competition is, this is one deal we should keep an eye on.