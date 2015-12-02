PaperLab is a paper recycling machine that needs no water

Here's a story you'll probably enjoy reading. Epson, the Japanese electronics company, has found a way to recycle paper without the need for large recycling facilities, and without the need for water. The ingenious device, called PaperLab, which should appear in the Land of the Rising Sun as soon as next year, can effectively destroy old documents and turn them into fresh paper of various formats and thickness, without the use of water.

According to a follow-up press release, it usually takes about a cup of water to make a single A4 sheet of paper, which is what makes this discovery extremely important.

The system can produce about 14 A4 sheets per minute and 6,720 sheets in an eight-hour day.

Here’s how it works:

Using an original mechanism, waste paper is transformed into long, thin cottony, fibres. This process immediately and completely destroys confidential documents. Since the PaperLab does not use water, it does not require plumbing facilities. That, plus its compact size, makes it easy to install in the backyard of an office. A variety of different binders can be added to the fiberized material to increase the binding strength or whiteness of the paper or to add colour, fragrance, flame resistance, or other properties needed for a given application.

Users can produce sheets of A4 or A3 office paper and even paper for business cards thanks to forming technology that allows them to control the density, thickness, and size of paper.

By employing PaperLab to convert used paper into new, the company believes that offices of all types will fundamentally change the way they think about paper. I couldn’t agree more.