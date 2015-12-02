Top driver of IT investment in the UK is 'enhanced security'

‘Enhanced security’ is the top future driver of IT investment among UK professional services firms, a new survey has shown.

According to the UK IT managed services provider Redcentric, 36 per cent of respondents saw it as one of their main drivers.

The survey analysed the views and opinions of more than 200 senior decision-makers working in the accountancy, legal insurance sectors. At the same time, security and resilience of data was identified as the main IT challenge facing these businesses, with 18 per cent in total referencing it.

This focus on security comes in an environment where professional services firms are gearing up for growth and IT expansion. And that is particularly true of the largest businesses, with 64 per cent of organisations with more than 500 employees and 73 per cent in the 250-500 employee category said that their business was planning for growth over the next 12 months.

In line with this focus, the survey identifies the top business challenge for professional services firms today as ‘establishing new revenue streams’. It was referenced as a main challenge by 42 per cent of the sample and was even the top business challenge among the largest firms (with more than 500 employees), where it was cited by 36 per cent.

But as they mull over switching to cloud computing, it’s once again the perceived threat to the security of their data that gives professional services firms pause for thought. These businesses are far more worried about the loss of data than any other perceived risk of the move to the Cloud, with 74 per cent of the overall sample being concerned or extremely concerned about the theft of data/information and 70 per cent about the loss of data.