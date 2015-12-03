Firms should do more to protect data, consumers feel

Consumers feel that businesses are not doing enough to ensure confidential customer details are safe, according to a new survey conducted by iStorage, a digital encryption and portable data storage firm.

The data security survey of over 250 consumers revealed that although nearly half of respondents do not encrypt their own storage devices, such as laptops and USB drives, 95 per cent believe more can be done by businesses to ensure customer data is kept safe.

In the same survey, over 78 per cent of the respondents stated that they are more worried about data loss following recent high-profile data breaches. The research conducted by iStorage also looked at consumer habits on data security. It revealed that four out of five respondents own a storage device which they keep confidential data on and almost a quarter of the respondents have suffered loss or theft from a personal device.

This year alone has seen multiple high profile security breaches including TalkTalk and Ashley Madison, with thousands of customers’ details leaked onto the internet and the dark web. In the UK, the most important piece of legislation businesses must worry about is the Data Protection Act and the possibility of fines by the Information Commissioner (ICO). The ICO can not only issue monetary penalty notices, requiring organisations to pay up to £500,000 for serious breaches of the Data Protection Act, but can also prosecute those that commit serious criminal offences under the Act.

John Michael, CEO of iStorage states, “The rise and proliferation of malware and other forms of cyberattacks is a growing concern for both consumers and organisations of all sizes, and leaves a question mark over certain data protection methods.”