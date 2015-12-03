Free tools help develop data centres with renewable energy

RenewIT, a European Commission research project, today announced the launch of a portfolio of free software tools and associated research to encourage the development of renewable-powered data centres and to improve the energy efficiency of existing facilities, services and equipment.

These tools and research will help data centre operators and designers create a compelling business case for using on-site and grid sources of renewable energy as well as implementing energy efficiency measures.

The project has released a number of freely available software tools and research, with more available in 2016:

The RenewIT Tool: The main output of the project is an online data centre renewable and energy efficiency planning and simulation tool. It will be available for beta testing in early 2016.

Renewable energy optimised data centre monitoring tool: an online monitoring tool for data centre operators to manage facilities that generate energy on-site using renewables sources such as solar and wind.

A catalogue of advanced renewable and energy efficiency technologies: a range of data centre design documents to facilitate the integration of renewable and energy efficiency technologies. Examples include combining district heating and cooling networks, re-use of heat, free cooling, and electrical storage.

Renewable energy optimised data centre workload models. This includes research and prototype models detailing RenewIT’s approach to optimising data centre IT workloads to improve energy efficiency and reduce their environmental impact.

Green data centre library featuring a collection of TRNSYS-based energy components to model both energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies.

The software tools and research can be accessed directly from the RenewIT website.