Ingram Micro buys Odin Service Automation Platform

Ingram Micro recently announced it will acquire the Parallels Odin Service Automation platform, along with associated cloud management technologies, intellectual property and the Odin brand. It was also said that approximately 500 Odin employees, many of whom are software engineers with cloud expertise, are expected to join Ingram Micro.

The Ingram Micro Cloud division will be led by executive vice-president Nimesh Dave.

Leveraging Odin technology, Ingram Micro’s automation platform provides access to a cloud ecosystem, will provide partners the ability to sell their solutions to millions of customers via its channel of resellers, telcos/carriers, hosting companies, MSPs (Managed Service Providers), system integrators and suppliers.

It was said that the Odin Service Automation will operate as a business unit of Ingram Micro. The transaction, which is subject to certain closing conditions, is expected to close in December 2015 and is not expected to materially impact Ingram Micro’s 2016 financial results.

Ingram Micro CEO Alain Monié commented, “Our announcement today demonstrates Ingram Micro’s confidence in the technology and talent that Odin has cultivated, as well as our belief that the Odin Service Automation platform will play a significant role in how businesses consume technology in the cloud. We intend to continue to enhance the capabilities of the Odin Service Automation platform, while also consistently bringing additional functionality to our combined cloud solutions. Together, Ingram and Odin will offer the ideal combination of expertise, knowledge and commercial relationships with leading cloud OEMs and innovators, which will enable our combined partner portfolio of 285 telcos, 4,000 hosting companies and 200,000+ resellers worldwide to thrive by lifting their customers businesses to the cloud.”