Millions affected by malvertising attack on adult websites

Millions of visitors to many of the most popular porn sites including DrTuber, Nuvid, Eroprofile, IcePorn and Xbabe have been affected by a malware attack this week. The attacks were delivered in the form of malicious advertisements often referred to as malvertising.

This incident is quite similar to a series of attacks launched against xHamster, RedTube and PornHub only a few months ago. While many high profile pornographic sites were affected by these attacks, the attacks themselves were launched against the adult advertising networks providing the advertisements for the sites. As is usually the case, the sites have little to no control over which ads are displayed on their web pages.

Malwarebytes, a US-based security firm, first identified the attacks that occurred on these less popular porn sites. The adult ad network AdXpansion was responsible for hosting and serving the ads seen on the sites themselves. What makes this form of malvertising so dangerous is that a user can be affected without even clicking on these infected ads.

This form of attack has been increasing in popularity lately and is becoming much more prevalent on the internet. Hopefully advertising agencies can be successful in mitigating the threat of malvertising by identifying rogue ads and tracing them back to their source.

The AdXpansion network has been contacted by Malwarbytes in regard to this recent malvertising campaign. As of yet they have not responded despite millions of users being affected.

