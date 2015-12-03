Western Digital now ships the HGST Ultrastar He10 HDD

Western Digital Corporation has recently announced that it is now shipping the world’s first 10TB perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) hard disk drive (HDD).

The company praises its new hardware, the HGST Ultrastar He10 HDD, saying it provides "the highest capacity, lowest power consumption per TB and the highest reliability rating of all HDDs on the market.”

This is WDC’s third-generation helium drive, and the company expects it to be a key enabler of video, photo, business and other cloud-based applications. It also hopes for the HGST Ultrastar to be a cornerstone for public and private cloud deployments moving forward.

The drive offers a 25 per cent increase in capacity over the previous generation and uses 56 per cent less watts/TB than traditional air-filled HDDs. The Ultrastar He10 also offers a 2.5 million mean-time-between-failures rating as well as a five-year warranty. It is available to all enterprise customers as a bare drive, and will be available in HGST’s Active Archive System for customers that require a petabyte-scale object storage system.

“Our HelioSeal platform has defied next-generation expectations around capacity, reliability and power in HDDs,” said Brendan Collins, vice president of product marketing, HGST. “We were the first to recognize the benefits of Helium and have pushed the boundaries while others are scrambling to catch up. The Ultrastar He10 represents the third generation of our HelioSeal line. It redefines enterprise capacity HDDs, showing the industry where storage devices need to go, to stay in front of the future that data growth is hurtling forwards.”