Bluestacks 2 ties Android and Windows even tighter

Pretty much at the same time when former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer called for stronger ties between Windows and Android, Bluestacks announces a couple of important milestones showing that Mr Ballmer knows what he’s talking about.

Mobile company BlueStacks said it now counts 109 million downloads, with people consuming over one billion apps per month. Its Android user base recently surpassed both Xiaomi and Sony to become the 9th largest in the world. It is quickly gaining on Samsung, Huawei and others.

BlueStacks started its life as App Player, an Android Emulator on PC, and has now evolved into BlueStacks 2, a Mobile Gaming Platform that spans Mobile, PC and TV.

The company, launched in 2011, now has over 100 employees and has raised $30M in funding from Andreessen-Horowitz, Intel, Qualcomm and others with Samsung the most recent investor.

BlueStacks 2 adds several new features to marry gameplay and app discovery. It has a new browser-like interface, where upon clicking an ad, a new tab opens where people can view the ad later without interrupting gameplay. This represents an entirely new type of ad unit. BlueStacks 2 also incorporates the ability to run multiple apps at the same time in different tabs for the first time ever. The company reports that many users are running messaging apps and gaming apps simultaneously.

Growth has been accelerating, with BlueStacks now adding an average of 220,000 new users daily - more than double the rate of a year ago. The company’s website, BlueStacks.com, recently passed 8 million unique visitors per month. “Where mobile is growing fastest we’re growing fastest,” said BlueStacks SVP of Marketing and Business Development John Gargiulo.

“Mobile advertisers are realizing that PC, Mac, phone and TV are all simply different ways to reach the same person.”