CloudFlare fully adopts HTTP/2 to speed up the internet

The distribution network CloudFlare has decided to offer HTTP/2 by default to all of its customers. This will help increase the adoption rate of the new protocol and will in turn help the company to offer the best web experience for their clients.

HTTP/2 was released in February of this year and has had trouble gaining traction on the web. Currently only 2.5 per cent of websites are using the new protocol despite the fact that it increases loading speeds significantly. HTTP/2 does not decrease the size of a website but rather it lowers the amount of trips the data contained on a website has to take to the server.

CloudFlare's support of HTTP/2 is the largest seen by any host so far. Support for the new protocol has already been added into much of the software that supports the web. Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge have all been set up to support HTTP/2 with Apache adding support for its web server software last month and Nginx announcing that they will support it as well.

Google, Facebook, and YouTube have already adopted HTTP/2 and hopefully CloudFlare's announcement will increase adoption of the protocol. Of the sites that are already using HTTP/2 on the Alexa top million, 3 out of 4 of them are doing so through CloudFlare's hosting.

