SanDisk and Supermicro bring new storage for data centres

Flash storage solutions firm SanDisk and Supermicro, a Green Computing solutions firm for the data centre, cloud and enterprise, announced recently that they’re teaming up to bring out a unique class of next-gen software defined all-flash storage solutions for the data centre.

At the core of this collaboration are SanDisk’s InfiniFlash System—a high-capacity and extreme-performance flash-based storage system and Supermicro’s high-performance servers. The joint solution aligns with the growth of disaggregated data centres propelled by Big Data and cloud environments.

These solutions will also be made available with Nexenta’s flagship Open SDS unified file and block storage platform, and the NexentaStor platform.

InfiniFlash is a next-generation storage platform created by SanDisk offering 5x the density, 50x the performance and 4x the reliability, while consuming 80 per cent less power than traditional hard disk drive (HDD) arrays, the companies said in a press release.

InfiniFlash also delivers competitive pricing for an all-flash hardware solution starting at less than $1 per gigabyte (GB) for an all-flash system without requiring compression or de-duplication technologies. With software stacks that offer data reduction schemes, the effective cost/GB goes down even more significantly to unprecedented levels (example: 20 cents/GB based on a 5X data reduction factor).

The InfiniFlash IF500 for Openstack/CEPH combined with Supermicro servers significantly lowers the cost of private cloud data storage in a petabyte-scale OpenStack environment. Scaling out adds compute and storage capacity nodes to an existing configuration, delivering a massive capacity, high-density, all-flash storage system with scalable performance and breakthrough economics for customers with big data storage requirements.

Nexenta software plus Supermicro and InfiniFlash IF100 System brings proven legacy storage functionality to Enterprise and Cloud customers, for workloads such as File, Print, Cloud Backend and general Shared Virtual Infrastructure. This all-flash joint solution provides data centre customers with a pre-tested, full-featured, cost-effective, high-performance system for addressing today’s increasing challenges.

Capable of scaling up to four Petabyte (PB) configurations, this solution delivers the industry’s best value for high-performance, mature, unified block and file services featuring ultra-low and consistent sub-millisecond response times and more than 8 Million flash IOPS in a rack.