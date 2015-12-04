Taking an integrated view of enterprise mobility

Mobility is a key topic for every modern organisation. However, the increasing use of diverse mobile devices in the workplace is a source of rising complexity, management effort and support cost. There are several key drivers at work here:

• An increasingly wide variety of applications and devices

Service Desk staff and administrators need to deal with a wide range of different end devices, operating systems and applications, because little or no standardisation has been applied.

• The transformation of the workplace

The traditional workspace with a permanently installed PC for one user is increasingly giving way to a multi-device work environment. However, these devices are invisible to the Service Desk if they are not integrated into IT Service Management (ITSM) systems and processes. This makes issues difficult to identify and slower to resolve.

• The blurring of business and private boundaries

End users are increasingly using their private smartphones and tablets in company networks, and they expect them to be supported by the Service Desk.

In this context, a simple, secure and scalable enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution is essential, especially as most service desks are under-resourced and overworked. However, a recent survey conducted by Matrix42 revealed that 57 per cent of companies do not have an adequate mobility management solution in place. And even those companies that are using a standalone Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution, but are managing it separately from the rest of their IT, are addressing their mobility challenges inefficiently.

The most efficient way of dealing with EMM is to integrate it into the wider IT environment and make it just another service within the ITSM environment. This inclusive, holistic approach provides administrators with complete transparency over all their mobile assets and how they are used. It also reduces support workloads and accelerates business processes by providing admins with a complete picture of every service request or issue.

This helps to lower costs, free up resources and increase productivity for both IT staff and users. As a result, the entire organisation becomes more efficient, productive and agile. Through extensive experience in utilising its unique set of EMM and ITSM tools, Matrix42 has identified four key steps for making the transition to a holistic ITSM environment.

Understand your initial mobility status

Optimise mobile assets, licensing and costs

Simplify and reduce support workloads

Streamline service delivery

The speed and scale of growth in enterprise mobility can easily overwhelm corporate IT resources if there is no comprehensive management solution in place. An EMM solution that makes mobile management simple, secure and scalable is therefore an essential part of modern IT for organisations.

However, managing mobility separately is not efficient for administrators or users, and generates extra work and cost when compared with the alternative. Addressing enterprise mobility and ITSM holistically is the best way of maximising IT budgets and resources, while also increasing the efficiency, productivity and agility of the organisation. This should be a primary consideration for any organisation introducing or changing an EMM solution.

James Johnson, UK Country Manager at Matrix42

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Rawpixel