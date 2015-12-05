Top 20 IT Asset Management Software [Infographic]

IT asset management (ITAM) software manages the lifecycle of hardware and software. It can help influence decisions about which assets need to be purchased, redistributed, or disposed of.

There is a lot of choice in the market when it comes to picking the right ITAM software for your company, but Capterra has made it easy by rating the top 20 IT asset management software solutions as measured by total customers, users, social presence and vendor size.

Of the 20 reviewed, SolarWinds has come out on top, with ManageEngine and Oracle completing the top three. SolarWinds boasts the highest number of total customers (150,000) and total users (3 million). CA Technologies is its closest competitor for users with 1.8 million - still some way off the top spot.

The number of social media followers for each vendor also makes for interesting reading. Oracle has the most Twitter followers (387,000) and Facebook followers (529,000) and HP can claim to rule LinkedIn with 2.18 million followers.

Provance completes the list of 20, with 200 customers, 4,000 users, 812 Twitter followers and 347 LinkedIn followers.

All of this information and more has been collated into a handy infographic, which can be found below.

Image source: Shutterstock/fotogestoeber