Half of UK IT employees plan to change jobs in 2016

A recent report by the recruitment firm Hays UK has found that over half of IT employees are planning to change jobs in 2016. This comes at quite a shock as professionals in the field of IT received some of largest salary increases in 2015.

63 per cent of those working in IT are actively planning to change jobs with 31 per cent of those looking for new jobs claiming to do so as a result of their pay. Hays UK found that IT salaries have increased by 2.8 per cent in 2015 according to its Salary & Recruiting Trends 2016 report. IT employers were very generous in awarding their staff with increases in pay with some employees receiving salary increases of over 2.5 per cent of their annual salaries.

While pay was a large motivating factor for many employees, 30 per cent of those seeking new employment have decided to do so due to their company's organisation and a lack of opportunities for career advancement.

Of the employers surveyed, 72 per cent believe that business will increase in the IT sector next year and 76 per cent are planning on hiring more staff. Although many companies want to add to their IT personnel, it is unlikely that the same level of increases in salaries seen in 2015 will continue into 2016.

The increase in demand for talented IT professionals will likely continue the war for talent that has become commonplace in the industry. Companies will be hard pressed to retain their current IT employees furthermore those companies unable to offer lucrative salaries will see more employees jumping ship in 2016.

