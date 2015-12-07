Poor app performance holding back businesses

A recent survey has revealed that there is a significant gap between business needs and the reality of application performance.

The Riverbed Global Application Performance Survey 2015 highlights that although 98 per cent of executives agree that app performance is critical to enterprise success, 89 per cent believe that poor app performance is hindering productivity, reducing revenue and impacting on employee morale.

Although there are a number of causes for disappointing app performance, many businesses are finding that issues stem from compatibility problems between cloud-based and on-premise apps. Although cloud computing has brought a number of flexibility and agility benefits to enterprise firms, the increasingly fragmented nature of applications and data has also caused issues with optimisation.

“The results of the survey reflect what we’re hearing every day from IT leaders who are looking to deliver superior application performance in the midst of rapidly evolving, highly complex and hybrid IT environments,” explained Jerry M. Kennelly, chairman and CEO of Riverbed. “With apps, data and end users everywhere today, companies need end-to-end application visibility, optimisation, and control everywhere as well to close the performance gap.”

Respondents also revealed that the top three benefits of optimal application performance are: improved employee productivity (51 per cent), time savings (50 per cent) and cost savings (47 per cent). Conversely, poor application performance was cited as the root cause of dissatisfied clients or customers (41 per cent), contract delays (40 per cent) and missing critical deadlines (35 per cent).

Explaining why specific applications are performing badly is difficult to determine and businesses are often left frustrated at being unable to clearly view and measure performance. This is often exacerbated by a disconnect between the IT department and other members of staff and the rise of shadow IT.

