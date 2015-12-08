By 2018, consumers in mature markets will use four devices

We will all own and use at least three, but more realistically four devices by 2018, a new estimate by Gartner shows, saying those devices include smartphones, tablets and wearables.

To make things even more intersting, the estimate says we will use more than two devices per person at any given time.

Gartner estimates that in 2016, the installed base of devices will total 7.8 billion units (including wearables, phones, tablets and PCs) and is on pace to reach 8.3 billion units in 2018.

"The combination of the high level of adoption of technology, the availability of faster networks, and decision making becoming increasingly dependent on real-time information, will undoubtedly lead to more devices per user," said Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner.

The market research firm expects a mature market user to have different types of devices, including a mix of "main” and “niche” devices. Main devices will include smartphones, tablets, convertibles (two-in-one devices) and notebooks. Niche devices will include a growing range of wearables such as smart watches, health bands, smart glasses and new types of connected devices such as smart cards, e-readers and portable cameras.

There are a couple of other interesting predictions Gartner has given. It says that by 2018, at least one non-traditional phone maker will be among the top five smartphone brands in China. Moreover, by 2019, 20 per cent of personal devices will record emotions used to create individual responses or crowdsourced analysis by the system.

The last, but not the least - by 2019, one-third of PC users will use speech or gestures to issue commands.