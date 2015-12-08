Dropbox terminates Mailbox and Carousel

If you've been using Dropbox's email and photo services, you may have gotten two emails announcing the termination of these services.

If not, then you might want to know that Dropbox has decided to shut the services down, as it focuses more on corporate users.

The two services – Mailbox for email and Carousel for photos – will shut down on February 26 and March 31 respectively. Mailbox users will have to switch to another email app on their smartphones, while those who had uploaded photos to Carousel will find these transferred to their primary Dropbox storage.

In an official statement earlier today, Dropbox chief executive officer Drew Houston and chief technology officer Arash Ferdowsi said, “Building new products is about learning as much as it’s about making. It’s also about tough choices. Over the past few months, we’ve increased our team’s focus on collaboration and simplifying the way people work together. In light of that, we’ve made the difficult decision to shut down Carousel and Mailbox.”

Mailbox was a mobile email app which inspired most of today’s big email apps such as Google Inbox and Outlook to add features such as swipe to archive and snooze.

According to Livemint, Dropbox will now focus on a service known as Paper, which is a document editing and collaboration suite, that could be its ticket to competing with Box. Dropbox currently has 400 million users, but it hopes that by switching to the enterprise focus, it’ll end up with more users who actually pay for the more expensive tariff tiers of the service.