Lenovo reveals new appliances 'designed to simplify infrastructure'

Lenovo recently unveiled, at the Gartner Data Center Conference in Las Vegas, the new Lenovo Converged HX Series appliances featuring Nutanix Acropolis and Prism software.

Three models will be available and can be customized to specific needs:

Lenovo Converged HX3500 - optimized for VDI and smaller virtualization workloads including email, file & print, web server, middleware, light database and remote/branch office environments.

Lenovo Converged HX5500 - optimized for Server Virtualization workloads with larger capacity requirements including Hadoop big data, file servers, on-cluster backups, Splunk, and centralized disaster recovery for remote/branch office environments.

Lenovo Converged HX7500 is optimized for Databases and other I/O intensive workloads, including MS SQL Server, MS Exchange, SharePoint and Oracle RAC environments.

The new appliances are designed to simplify infrastructure, reduce deployment and management costs and improve server platform dependability, with the company calling them “ideal for all virtual applications”. The co-engineered Lenovo appliances will help customers focus on greater efficiency, agility and scalability while delivering a higher return on investment, the press release reads.

“Lenovo delivers the Converged HX series of appliances to address disruptive shifts in IT consumption and data centre design. Converged infrastructures with hyperconverged solutions are breaking down the traditional silos and helping customers drive down operating expense,” said Brian Connors, vice president, Next Generation Infrastructures & Business Development, Lenovo. “Through the combination of preloaded easy-to-use Nutanix software on powerful, highly reliable Lenovo appliances, customers can depend on an open and trusted eco-system.”

“Nutanix and Lenovo share a commitment to delivering solutions that enable IT organizations to focus on the applications and services that power their businesses,” Dheeraj Pandey, CEO of Nutanix. “With its strong heritage of innovation and quality, Lenovo provides world-class technology that brings web-scale architectures and benefits to all size data centres.”