New solution helps enterprises manage web applications

The shift towards the cloud means that running applications is now often done in a browser. While this is convenient for the end user it can make life difficult for IT departments who need to know what's being used and where.

To address this, browser management company Browsium is releasing a new web application inventory and analytics solution for enterprises.

Browsium Proton provides IT teams with a deep understanding of the web applications, add-ons, and browsers in use across the enterprise. It inventories all web applications along with client browser environment information and displays the data in a graphical dashboard format.

Proton gives a real-time view of the web application environment, ensuring IT teams stay in control of OS, Java and browser patches. It can also identify unused applications and add-ons, helping with license management and reducing security exposure from dormant software.

It can provide management with the insights needed to drive productive behaviour and reduce online distractions. The analytics data can make for a better understanding of complex environments and help with planning future initiatives too.

"We often hear from our customers that they simply don't know what web applications and browsers are being used across their organisations," says Matt Heller, Browsium's Founder. "Enterprise IT needs an easy to use solution optimised to deliver a deep understanding of enterprise web application environments. Based on the response from customers, we're confident Browsium Proton is that solution".

[see_also]​

Browsium Proton is available now and a free evaluation kit can be downloaded from the Browsium website.