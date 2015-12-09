Cisco's Spark adds voice calls and video conferencing

Cisco's Spark – a cloud collaboration tool similar to widely popular Slack – is adding new functionalities in hopes to better compete with the big player.

The new functionalities include voice calling and video conferencing – two features "widely requested”, as Re/Code puts it. Its report also says Cisco would very much like to compete with products like Slack, which has about a million users.

Cisco was not shy in praising its new additions, saying these new features are "changing everything”.

“We’re making it possible for our phones and video conferencing systems to plug into the cloud and access these new services. By making collaboration available from our cloud platform, we’re changing everything,” the company said in an official statement.

The company is hoping a couple of innovative features will draw the attention of the business masses – what starts as a voice call can be transformed into a video conference call with a click of a button which can, furthermore, be transferred from a computer to a mobile device easily.

The features are already available for use, and more information on how to use the service can be found on this link.

“My team is passionate about making tools for work that are as simple and delightful as the tools we use at home,” said Rowan Trollope, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco Collaboration, Data Analytics and IoT groups. “Spark lets us give amazing experiences to companies of all sizes—from tiny start-ups to the Fortune 100. And we’re just getting started.”