Demand for virtual workloads sparks storage evolution

Hybrid-flash is prevailing over all-flash as virtualisation hits critical tipping point in the enterprise, according to the 2016 State of Storage in Virtualisation report released recently by ActualTech Media and Tegile Systems.

Additionally, other findings from the survey suggest that as virtualisation further penetrates the data centre market, companies are re-examining their systems and best practices, sparking a renaissance in the storage landscape.

Notable findings from the survey include:

A rising number of enterprises are turning to virtual machines to power greater workloads, even across their most mission-critical systems. Results highlighted:

Over 60 per cent of respondents operate with a majority of their environment virtualised, with 97 per cent having at least some of their workloads virtualised.

Of those, 66 per cent have virtualised Microsoft SQL Server.

Among applications that generate large workloads, file sharing, Microsoft Exchange, and Microsoft SharePoint are virtualised by 53 per cent, 49 per cent, and 45 per cent respectively.

Flash hybrid systems have emerged and established themselves as the undisputed industry standard among modern, virtualised enterprises. Results highlight:

61 per cent of respondents indicate they currently use a hybrid storage array within their data centre.

23 per cent of respondents use all-flash arrays in combination with other storage infrastructure, whilst only 3 per cent run their entire storage environment using all-flash.

Over 70 per cent of respondents cite improving existing application response times as a key driver for deploying flash storage.

Companies continue to struggle with storage systems that do not deliver the performance, capacity, and functionality they require, signalling an urgent demand for fast, flexible storage solutions. Results highlight:

53 per cent of respondents indicate that they experience storage performance issues, and 58 per cent reveal a level of capacity issues.

56 per cent of respondents report using multiple storage protocols, with 30 per cent using three or more protocols.

Block-level protocols are most popular for virtualised environments, with 48 per cent of respondents indicating they use Fibre Channel and 42 per cent stating they use iSCSI. 36 per cent report using the file-level protocol NFS.

Image source: Shutterstock/Ollyy