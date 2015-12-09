IBM announces Clearleap acquisition to boost cloud offering

IBM has announced that it is acquiring Clearleap, a provider of cloud-based enterprise-grade video content management services. The acquisition, of which the purchase price remains undisclosed, will be an addition to IBM's cloud strategy.

Clearleap provides customers with multi-screen video processing and video asset management and has the ability to expose these features and functions as open APIs on IBM's Bluemix Platform as a Service.

"Video will represent 65 per cent of Internet traffic going forward," Jim Comfort, general manager of cloud services at IBM said. "[It] is becoming a first class citizen as a data type. [Customers] need ways to acquire, store, distribute, enhance and manage it."

With this acquisition, IBM will have the ability to apply enterprise content management to video content in the cloud, including the ability to search, apply policy and move content through a work flow.

Forrester Research analyst John Rymer said that Clearleap "will contribute media services to IBM's Bluemix platform" and IBM intends to "translate the [storage] capacity [the Clearleap] customers need into IBM cloud revenue."

Clearleap's customers include HBO, The History Channel, Time Warner Cable and Verizon.

Also, IBM looks into providing a central location for customers to access these video APIs as they build video into their company's applications.

IBM is changing the focus of the company to the cloud, analytics, security and big data, and also acquired Cleversafe earlier in the year, a cloud-based storage for fat video files, in October.

Image Credit: Tomasz Bidermann/Shutterstock