2016 predictions: Hadoop in the cloud and data as a product

As we all know, the technology industry is an ever-changing environment and keeping up with new developments and trends can be extremely challenging as the digital world provides businesses with more and more opportunities.

In the run up to Christmas, 2016 predictions season is in full swing, with organisations keen to try and get a head start on the year ahead.

So far, we've had predictions around all the key industry buzzwords: Cyber security (which will undoubtedly continue to be a hot topic in 2016), the Internet of Things, big data and managed service providers.

In the video above Stefan Groschupf, CEO of Datameer, shares his three key predictions for 2016 including, Hadoop in cloud, data available as a pre-packaged product and the realisation that technologies like YARN and Mesosphere are fundamentally meaningful for the Hadoop ecosystem.

Stay tuned for more predictions over the next couple of weeks.