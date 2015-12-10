HPE Whitepaper: Modernise IT to unleash productivity

For small and midsize businesses, the realities of a dynamic marketplace and ever-changing customer expectations pose continual challenges and opportunities.

Big Data, the cloud and mobility are changing the way information moves and connections are made across the organisation, offering productive potential while promising competitive

advantage. But adoption of these advanced technologies will require a transformation in the capacities, functions and methods of IT.

Customer expectations have changed. Every interaction with your business should be quick and responsive, whether it’s after midnight on Sunday or during your mid-morning rush on Monday; whether connecting via voice call, over the web, or in person. Your staff and suppliers expect much the same. Workers have come to rely on an assortment of mobile devices. They use them to do business more responsively, more quickly and more productively. Data is often stored in “the cloud,” and processed by cloud services. Your corporate data may well depend on the cloud for crucial backup and recovery functions, too.

Download this whitepaper to find out more about how modernising your IT systems can boost productivity.

Intel® Xeon® processor.

