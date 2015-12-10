HPE whitepaper: Reduce costs in a big way

Small and midsized businesses (SMBs) face many challenges as they adapt to today’s new style of doing business. Shifting government regulations, threats to network security, requirements for 24x7 application availability and the demands for new methods to work with customers, suppliers and employees require ongoing investments in IT.

These issues impact SMBs even harder because of budget constraints and limited IT resources. SMB’s who learn how to efficiently utilise IT assets and increase IT productivity will be successful.

SMBs expect simple, affordable and reliable IT that can be easily managed and grow to meet future requirements. According to recent ESG research, over one third of SMB IT decision makers confirm that cost reduction initiatives will help drive IT investments. Cost reduction initiatives are recognised as the number two overall driver behind technology investments in 2015.

Download this whitepaper to find out more about reducing costs with virtualisation on HPE platforms.

