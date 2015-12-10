Private cloud workloads are growing, and it's a challenge

Organisations are struggling with the ability to deliver infrastructure to end users to enable the demands of a DevOps environment.

Those are the results of a new global survey conducted by Qualisystems, provider of private/hybrid cloud orchestration software for DevOps and cloud sandboxing.

The Qualisystems survey queried nearly 650 architects, engineers, system administrators, IT managers, directors, VPs and C-level executives from the US and Europe at VMWorld in October.

The survey results revealed most organizations take over one week to deliver infrastructure to end users. Seventy-five per cent cannot deliver infrastructure within a typical workday.

In addition, the number of applications with workloads that have a high mix of physical and virtual infrastructure requirements is projected to grow. Right now, 40 per cent of application environments have a high mix of physical and virtual requirements, and 34 per cent are network heavy.

The private cloud is gaining traction with 30 per cent of application workloads currently running in the private cloud, and 40 per cent of application workloads expected to run in the private cloud within 24 months, a projected growth rate of 10 per cent.

“We see the demand on enterprises and service providers to deliver more complex applications and software-defined services as a major driver in the growth of private clouds, especially in devtest labs and DevOps oriented data centres.” said Joan Wrabetz the CTO of Qualisystems. “This emphasizes the need to provide development, test and QA teams with Sandboxes that allow them to mimic complex private cloud infrastructure from development all the way to production.”

In January, Qualisystems will debut its CloudShell 6.4 product along with its strategy for launching an open community for users and developers of its CloudShell platform.