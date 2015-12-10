User preference drives demand for Apple products in enterprise

In 2015, Apple was very successful in reaching users working in education and enterprise. JAMF Software, a company that specialises in Apple device management, conducted a survey in which it noted a large uptick in the adoption of Apple devices in both fields as a result of user preference.

Apple has secured a foothold in today's enterprise environment and its devices are now integral to many businesses. Enterprise IT professionals have noted how strongly support has grown for the company’s various platforms with 96 per cent of internal teams supporting Mac, 81 per cent supporting iPad, and 84 per cent supporting iPhone. As more companies have tried to reduce cost and appeal to the preferences of their employees, support for Apple's products have increased as well.

Support for Apple's platform is also very strong in the field of education with over 90 per cent of those surveyed confirming that their schools or higher education institutions offer support for Apple's devices and services. The number of Macs and iPads in classrooms has increased as well. JAMF software attributes this to Apple's rich ecosystem, overall appeal, native security features, and the way in which using Apple devices reduces maintenance costs.

The continued growth of Apple's presence in the enterprise market has helped create competition and growth in what was once a very stagnant field. Its products have also helped a greater adoption of the bring your own device to work movement.

Apple has had presence in the field of education since the company donated Apple 1s to schools in 1975 and it is impressive to see the company continue to have a presence there.

